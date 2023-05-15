Tatum Leads Boston to the ECF, Ja Morant Suspended, and a Lakers-Nuggets Preview

Kevin O’Connor hosts Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann to react to Jayson Tatum’s record-breaking performance that led the Celtics to close out the Sixers in G7. They also preview Heat vs. Celtics in the ECF and Lakers vs. Nuggets in the WCF. Plus, the crew reacts to Ja Morant’s suspension and the Suns firing Monty Williams before previewing the draft lottery and much more.

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Richie Bozek, and Priva Studios

Subscribe: Spotify