What’s Next for Philly and Golden State? Plus: Ja Morant Suspended Again.



Logan and Raja open the show with their reactions to the Celtics’ dominant Game 7 win against the 76ers (02:00). Then, the guys discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors after losing their series with the Lakers (22:00). Later, Logan and Raja break down Ja Morant’s second suspension after being caught on video with a gun again (40:00) before predicting the results of the conference finals (55:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS