 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s Next for Philly and Golden State? Plus: Ja Morant Suspended Again.

Logan and Raja also give their predictions for the conference finals

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Logan and Raja open the show with their reactions to the Celtics’ dominant Game 7 win against the 76ers (02:00). Then, the guys discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors after losing their series with the Lakers (22:00). Later, Logan and Raja break down Ja Morant’s second suspension after being caught on video with a gun again (40:00) before predicting the results of the conference finals (55:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Nike Wins the War, Transfer Portal Outstanding Prospects, and Testing the NBA Waters With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann also discuss the 2023 NBA draft combine

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

CNN’s Trump Town Hall, Plus Stephen A. and Concussions

In addition, former White House media spokesman Eric Schultz joins to discuss how ‘Succession’ got election night right

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Bob Iger’s Six-Month Report Card at Disney

Lucas Shaw joins Matt to check in on the state of Disney+ and evaluate what’s working and what’s not

By Matthew Belloni

2023 PGA Championship Preview With Justin Ray

Justin Ray joins to break down this weekend’s championship and debate potential winners

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Instant Reactions

The guys head to Hyrule to discuss the latest installment in the Nintendo franchise

By Ben Lindbergh, Matt James, and 1 more

Tatum Leads Boston to the ECF, Ja Morant Suspended, and a Lakers-Nuggets Preview

The guys preview the Eastern and Western Conference finals, give their thoughts on the Suns firing Monty Williams, and more

By Kevin O'Connor, Tate Frazier, and 1 more