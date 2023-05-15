Randy Orton’s Career Possibly Over, World Title Match Is Set, and Roman Reigns Looking for More Gold

David and Kaz kick off the show by celebrating mothers and ranking the best mom characters in pro wrestling (5:09). Then they discuss:
- Randy Orton’s career possibly being over (8:39)
- AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins in the final for the World Heavyweight Championship (24:17)
- Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag team titles (40:33)
- Bianca Belair and Asuka’s feud resumes on SmackDown (52:14)
- An insane triple-threat match in Mexico that took place in the rain (55:13)
They close the show with a few rapid-fire sell-or-no-sell takes.
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
