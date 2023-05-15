Conference Finals Betting Preview



Raheem and House share their takeaways from PHI-BOS Game 7 (1:00) before diving deep into both conference finals. They start with the East and discuss why this series is priced so differently than last year (8:00). Then, they wonder whether the West will simply come down to Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis (16:00). Plus, they share their favorite bets for series MVP, Game 1 lines, and more.

Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Joe House

Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify