Conference Finals Betting Preview

Raheem and House share their takeaways from 76ers-Celtics Game 7 before diving deep into both conference finals

By Raheem Palmer and Joe House
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images


Raheem and House share their takeaways from PHI-BOS Game 7 (1:00) before diving deep into both conference finals. They start with the East and discuss why this series is priced so differently than last year (8:00). Then, they wonder whether the West will simply come down to Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis (16:00). Plus, they share their favorite bets for series MVP, Game 1 lines, and more.

Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

