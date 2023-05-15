Manchester City Have One Hand on the Premier League, Barcelona Have Both on La Liga. Plus, Rounding Up the Weekend.

Musa joins Ian on a late Sunday reaction podcast to Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton. He and Ryan begin with a recap of the weekend’s action elsewhere around Europe, beginning with Barcelona clinching the La Liga title with a win over city rivals Espanyol (06:46). Feyenoord won their first Eredivisie in six years (10:05), Napoli was on the beach (13:32), there were loads of Bundesliga goals (17:39) and Chelsea Women got their third FA Cup in a row in front of a record crowd (23:01). They then get into a Premier League roundup (28:33) and chat about Brighton’s win over Arsenal, Manchester City’s win at Everton and the title race being all but over (37:13).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
