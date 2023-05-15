Yankees Split With Rays, Mets Look for Series Win, and Zach Braziller Recaps the Knicks’ Playoff Run



‌(3:28) — YANKEES: The Yankees offense shows life, but not enough to get a series win over the AL East–leading Rays.

(9:06) — METS: The Mets get a good start from Max Scherzer and look to finish out their series against the Nationals with a win on Monday.

(16:10) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, and Nets.

(29:21) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post Knicks and college sports reporter Zach Braziller returns to discuss the Knicks’ playoff elimination, RJ Barrett, and whether the Knicks will trade Julius Randle.

(47:05) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

