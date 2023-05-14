 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tatum Sends Philly Into an Uncertain Future

The guys also chat about Monty Williams being fired, Ja Morant’s suspension, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start the pod by reacting to the Celtics’ dominant Game 7 victory over the 76ers (03:30). They discuss Jayson Tatum’s historic 51-point performance, the lackluster outings from James Harden and Joel Embiid, and shake-ups that may be looming in Philly. Then, they talk about Ja Morant’s suspension of team activities from the Grizzlies after another IG Live in which he flashed a gun (32:56). After, they go over the firing of Monty Williams in Phoenix and a big offseason of questions for the Warriors (40:48).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Benjamin Cruz

