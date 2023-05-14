Tatum Sends Philly Into an Uncertain Future



Justin, Rob, and Wos start the pod by reacting to the Celtics’ dominant Game 7 victory over the 76ers (03:30). They discuss Jayson Tatum’s historic 51-point performance, the lackluster outings from James Harden and Joel Embiid, and shake-ups that may be looming in Philly. Then, they talk about Ja Morant’s suspension of team activities from the Grizzlies after another IG Live in which he flashed a gun (32:56). After, they go over the firing of Monty Williams in Phoenix and a big offseason of questions for the Warriors (40:48).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Support: Benjamin Cruz

