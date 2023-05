The Sixers have officially been eliminated from the playoffs in the second round yet again. They were completely embarrassed in TD Garden thanks to Jayson Tatum’s 51-point explosion, the most in a Game 7 in NBA history. Chris and Cliff discuss the humiliating loss and what could transpire for “The Process” because of it. Will Doc Rivers be back next season? Is James Harden headed to Houston?

Host: Chris Ryan

Producer: Cliff Augustin

