The Tatum Game, Plus Chad Finn on the Biggest Story in Boston Sports Media

Brian reacts to the Celtics’ Game 7 win and discusses the team’s place in franchise history

By Brian Barrett
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Brian reacts to the Celtics’ Game 7 beatdown of the 76ers, Jayson Tatum’s otherworldly performance, this Celtics team’s place in franchise history, and more (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the game, drama at 98.5 The Sports Hub, the new NESN broadcast booths this season, and the NBA playoff broadcasts so far (33:20). Brian ends with a couple of listener voicemails (1:14:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chad Finn
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

