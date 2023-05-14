The Tatum Game, Plus Chad Finn on the Biggest Story in Boston Sports Media



Brian reacts to the Celtics’ Game 7 beatdown of the 76ers, Jayson Tatum’s otherworldly performance, this Celtics team’s place in franchise history, and more (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the game, drama at 98.5 The Sports Hub, the new NESN broadcast booths this season, and the NBA playoff broadcasts so far (33:20). Brian ends with a couple of listener voicemails (1:14:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Chad Finn

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify