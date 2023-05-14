 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marcel Spears on ‘Fat Ham’

Larry is joined by actor and comedian Marcel Spears to talk about the new Broadway play ‘Fat Ham’

Larry is joined by actor and comedian Marcel Spears to talk about the new Broadway play Fat Ham. They begin their conversation by discussing all of the creative ways it reimagines Shakespeare’s Hamlet and explore how the play dissects the family dynamic and challenges the misconceptions of masculinity in African-American culture, particularly from a Southern point of view (4:42). After the break, Larry and Marcel talk about how humor and food play huge roles in Fat Ham before shining a light on the amazing cast, Pulitzer Prize-winning script, and Tony-nominated costume design (30:17). Marcel ends the pod by sharing his future acting goals and what it was like to work with Fat Ham co-star Nikki Crawford, who’s performance earned her a Tony nomination as well (46:01).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Marcel Spears
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

