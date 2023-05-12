 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Ripple Effects of Relegation From the Premier League

James, Jack, Wolverine, Harry, and Cai discuss the landscape of the relegation battle, the ripples that got them to this point and, what will happen moving forward

By James Lawrence Allcott
Clyde v East Fife - Cinch League One Playoff Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images


James Allcott discusses the relegation battle with representatives from each of the teams involved. Jack from the Big Strong Leicester Boys Podcast, Wolverine from Forest Fan TV, Harry from The Saints Score, Lewis Deighton from LUFC Lewis, and @CaiStatsFTBL all join. The landscape of the relegation battle, the ripples that got them to this point and, most important, what will happen moving forward are all discussed.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Jack from The Big Strong Leicester Boys Podcast, Wolverine from Forest Fan TV, Harry from The Saints Score, Lewis Deighton, and Cai Jones
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

