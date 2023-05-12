The Ripple Effects of Relegation From the Premier League



James Allcott discusses the relegation battle with representatives from each of the teams involved. Jack from the Big Strong Leicester Boys Podcast, Wolverine from Forest Fan TV, Harry from The Saints Score, Lewis Deighton from LUFC Lewis, and @CaiStatsFTBL all join. The landscape of the relegation battle, the ripples that got them to this point and, most important, what will happen moving forward are all discussed.

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Jack from The Big Strong Leicester Boys Podcast, Wolverine from Forest Fan TV, Harry from The Saints Score, Lewis Deighton, and Cai Jones

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

