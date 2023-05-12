 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Will Poulter in the House!

Will discusses his journey in acting and what it was like to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Will is an Arsenal fan, there’s also some chat about Bukayo Saka and the season so far.

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga, Ryan Hunn and very special guest Will Poulter! Will talks about his role as Adam Warlock in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, his journey in acting and what it was like to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Will is an Arsenal fan, there’s also some chat about Bukayo Saka and the season so far, plus a bit of a look ahead to this weekend’s games and much more.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn, Musa Okwonga and Will Poulter
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

