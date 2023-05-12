‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Will Poulter in the House!



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga, Ryan Hunn and very special guest Will Poulter! Will talks about his role as Adam Warlock in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, his journey in acting and what it was like to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Will is an Arsenal fan, there’s also some chat about Bukayo Saka and the season so far, plus a bit of a look ahead to this weekend’s games and much more.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Ryan Hunn, Musa Okwonga and Will Poulter

Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS