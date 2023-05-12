Would Austin Ever Coach in the NBA? Plus, the Warriors’ Future and All-NBA Team Reactions.

Austin and Pausha are back to discuss JJ Redick’s interview to be head coach of the Raptors, the workload that it takes to be a coach, and whether Austin would ever consider being a coach or executive (10:35). Then, they talk about Philly and Boston’s title chances, a potential Warriors’ breakup, and the importance of depth in the playoffs (29:11). Later, they react to the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, how it impacts Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s possible contract extensions, and why these selections shouldn’t have any financial impact for players (48:04).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producer: Ben Cruz and Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS