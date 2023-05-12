Janelle Monáe’s Album Teaser, Shakira’s Boat Date, and the Most Chaotic Celebrity Rebounds

This week on social media, we got introduced to “WaterTok,” and Janelle Monáe released a video teaser for her new album (1:00). Shakira was spotted hanging out with Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and also on a boat ride with Lewis Hamilton (13:47). In honor of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, we investigate some of the most chaotic celebrity rebounds (20:18). And which celebrity would you trust the most to bring you to Mars (43:52)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher