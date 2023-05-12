 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Janelle Monáe’s Album Teaser, Shakira’s Boat Date, and the Most Chaotic Celebrity Rebounds

Plus, Liz, Kate, and Amelia discuss their introduction to “WaterTok”

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic


This week on social media, we got introduced to “WaterTok,” and Janelle Monáe released a video teaser for her new album (1:00). Shakira was spotted hanging out with Tom Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and also on a boat ride with Lewis Hamilton (13:47). In honor of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, we investigate some of the most chaotic celebrity rebounds (20:18). And which celebrity would you trust the most to bring you to Mars (43:52)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

