 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lakers Announcer John Ireland on the Warriors Series, Anthony Davis’s Injury, and Memories of Shaq and Kobe

Bryan is joined by Lakers’ radio announcer John Ireland to recount Kobe Bryant’s last game, power rank the L.A. sports teams, recall memorable celebrity encounters, and more

By Bryan Curtis
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by Lakers radio announcer John Ireland to discuss the team’s turnaround after the trade deadline, their style of play, and Anthony Davis’s injury (01:26). They talk about Ireland’s career path from local news to talk radio to being the Lakers’ play-by-play commentator (20:20). Also, they recount Kobe Bryant’s last game, power rank the L.A. sports teams, and recall memorable celebrity encounters (29:20).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: John Ireland
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

The NFL Is on a Mission to Take Over Your Calendar

The league’s 2023 schedule includes more prime time and international games than ever before. But no matter how much the league dilutes its product, the NFL knows we’ll all watch.

By Rodger Sherman

The Schedule for Your 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Is Here

Find out when the Eagles can get their revenge on the Chiefs!

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, Episode 15 and ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 13

Plus, live reactions to the ‘Vanderpump’ reunion trailer drop

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Draft Kings Is Getting into Box Breaking, Plus an NBA Market Update With Chris McGill

What does Draft Kings’ latest move mean for the hobby?

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Press Conference Tales, UFC London Main Event Announced, and Is the UFC Punishing Merab Dvalishvili?

Also, they guys look ahead to Bellator Paris and UFC Charlotte, Ariel hires Petesy as his secretary, a reading of TST’s love letter to Israel Adesanya, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

‘Barry’ Is Auteurist Television, the ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Trailer, and ‘Silo’

Chris and Andy discuss some recent movie and TV trailers and break down the current season of ‘Barry’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald