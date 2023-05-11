Lakers Announcer John Ireland on the Warriors Series, Anthony Davis’s Injury, and Memories of Shaq and Kobe

Bryan is joined by Lakers radio announcer John Ireland to discuss the team’s turnaround after the trade deadline, their style of play, and Anthony Davis’s injury (01:26). They talk about Ireland’s career path from local news to talk radio to being the Lakers’ play-by-play commentator (20:20). Also, they recount Kobe Bryant’s last game, power rank the L.A. sports teams, and recall memorable celebrity encounters (29:20).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: John Ireland
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
