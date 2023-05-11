Can the Warriors Force a Game 7 Against the Lakers? Plus, the Impressive Play of the 76ers and the Ups and Downs of the Suns.

Logan and Raja are back to discuss Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors and the chances that the Warriors can force a Game 7 (2:22). Along the way, they talk about what the Lakers need to do to close out the series and the importance of Anthony Davis’s availability (19:28). Next, they preview Thursday’s matchups between Boston and Philadelphia and between Denver and Phoenix (31:30). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (47:31).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
