Can the Warriors Force a Game 7 Against the Lakers? Plus, the Impressive Play of the 76ers and the Ups and Downs of the Suns.

Logan and Raja talk about what the Lakers need to do to close out the series and preview Celtics-76ers and Suns-Nuggets

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors and the chances that the Warriors can force a Game 7 (2:22). Along the way, they talk about what the Lakers need to do to close out the series and the importance of Anthony Davis’s availability (19:28). Next, they preview Thursday’s matchups between Boston and Philadelphia and between Denver and Phoenix (31:30). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (47:31).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

