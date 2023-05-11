‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Warriors and Knicks Force Game 6, and an NBA Draft Preview

Tate Frazier joins Kevin O’Connor to react to the Warriors and Knicks forcing Game 6 in their respective series against the Lakers and Heat. How worried should the Lakers be about Anthony Davis’s injury? Can Steph Curry come back from a 3-1 deficit? Later, J. Kyle Mann joins the show to discuss the best landing spots for Victor Wembanyama and some draft previews for the Spurs, Wizards, and Mavericks.
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Cory McConnell, and Priva Studios
Subscribe: Spotify