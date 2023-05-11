 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Warriors and Knicks Force Game 6, and an NBA Draft Preview

Tate Frazier joins Kevin O’Connor to react to the Warriors and Knicks forcing Game 6 in their respective series against the Lakers and Heat

By Kevin O'Connor, Tate Frazier, and J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier joins Kevin O’Connor to react to the Warriors and Knicks forcing Game 6 in their respective series against the Lakers and Heat. How worried should the Lakers be about Anthony Davis’s injury? Can Steph Curry come back from a 3-1 deficit? Later, J. Kyle Mann joins the show to discuss the best landing spots for Victor Wembanyama and some draft previews for the Spurs, Wizards, and Mavericks.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Danny Corrales, Tucker Tashjian, Gibson Pyper, Cory McConnell, and Priva Studios

