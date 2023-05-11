 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Warriors Show Their Championship Mettle, and the Knicks Stave Off Elimination

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk about the Warriors forcing a Game 6 against the Lakers, then they move on to the Knicks’ Game 6 against the Heat

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by talking about the Warriors bouncing back at home and forcing a Game 6 against the Lakers. They discuss the Warriors’ small-ball lineup, Lakers adjustments for Game 6, and more. Then, they move on to the Knicks also forcing a Game 6 in their series with the Heat. They discuss Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes going all 48 minutes of Game 5, the play of Julius Randle, and whether they have any hope of the Knicks coming back to win the series (28:16).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

