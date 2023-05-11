The Warriors Show Their Championship Mettle, and the Knicks Stave Off Elimination



Justin, Rob, and Wos start by talking about the Warriors bouncing back at home and forcing a Game 6 against the Lakers. They discuss the Warriors’ small-ball lineup, Lakers adjustments for Game 6, and more. Then, they move on to the Knicks also forcing a Game 6 in their series with the Heat. They discuss Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes going all 48 minutes of Game 5, the play of Julius Randle, and whether they have any hope of the Knicks coming back to win the series (28:16).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

