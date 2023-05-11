Advantage Inter After the Derby della Madonnina First Leg



Musa and Ryan chat about the first leg of the Derby della Madoninna semifinal (02:47), which saw Inter beat Milan 2-0 to put one foot into their first final in 13 years. They look at Inter’s fast start, how they could have had more and how the second half turned into a fun game for a neutral. There’s also chat about whether Stefano Pioli may have lined up differently with the absence of Rafael Leão, and how the second leg might play out.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

