Kenny “The Jet” Smith on the NBA Playoffs and His Time in the NBA and at UNC

Tate Frazier hosts two-time NBA champ and the voice of reason on Inside the NBA, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, to talk about the most surprising NBA playoff teams, his time in the league, playing at UNC under Dean Smith, and more. Then, Mallory Rubin joins to talk Prop Culture on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, how Rocket became the star of this trilogy, and the Guardians characters’ role in the greater MCU Phase 5. Plus, Mallory on the Orioles’ early success and the Ravens’ expectations for next season.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Mallory Rubin
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Aleya Zenieris, Richie Bozek, and Priva Studios
