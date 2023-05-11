 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kenny “The Jet” Smith on the NBA Playoffs and His Time in the NBA and at UNC

Plus, Mallory Rubin joins to discuss the Orioles’ early success and whether Lamar Jackson is Super Bowlbound

By Tate Frazier and Mallory Rubin

Tate Frazier hosts two-time NBA champ and the voice of reason on Inside the NBA, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, to talk about the most surprising NBA playoff teams, his time in the league, playing at UNC under Dean Smith, and more. Then, Mallory Rubin joins to talk Prop Culture on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, how Rocket became the star of this trilogy, and the Guardians characters’ role in the greater MCU Phase 5. Plus, Mallory on the Orioles’ early success and the Ravens’ expectations for next season.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Mallory Rubin
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Aleya Zenieris, Richie Bozek, and Priva Studios

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Life Beyond Likes and the Importance of Real-World Friendships With Isa Watson

Bakari Sellers is joined by the founder and CEO of Squad, Isa Watson, to discuss the burgeoning social media platform and more

By Bakari Sellers

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Thursday’s Slate

Can the Nuggets and 76ers take care of business and close out their second-round series? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Joe Hart—Highs and Lows of Professional Football

Joe talks to us about the highs and lows of professional football, from the seasons at Man City to the loan moves at aged 30

By Ben Foster

Eurovision and FA Cup Special

Flo, Jessy, and Becky preview the Women’s FA Cup Final and have some fun with the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

One Key Question for Every Team Trailing 3-2 in the Second Round

Can the Celtics solve the case of their missing defense? Is Game 6 Klay waiting in the wings for the Warriors? NBA fans will be treated to four Game 6s in the next two nights, and these are the questions that will determine whether these series get to Game 7.

By Zach Kram

Nikola Jokic Creates Space on Offense. Jamal Murray Fills It.

The interplay between Jokic’s eagerness to facilitate and Murray’s unbridled confidence has the Nuggets one win away from the conference finals

By Rob Mahoney