Is Damian Priest a Main-Event Star? Plus, Nick Bond on Dominik Mysterio’s Journey Past Nepotism.



Which Bad Bunny song do you have on repeat? Ben, Khal, and Brian reveal theirs. Then they discuss the following headlines:

Damian Priest being seen as a main-eventer (4:23)

WWE allowing blood for Brock Lesnar matches (8:50)

Darby Allin planning to climb Mount Everest (14:42)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of listeners’ hot takes (18:50). Then, they are joined by Nick Bond, who discusses his latest Ringer dot com piece, “Who’s Your Daddy? Dominik Mysterio’s Journey Past the Nepo Baby Tag,” and the updated Ringer WWE Power Board rankings (29:55). The WWE crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (49:53) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (53:44).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202)-417-8160

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Nick Bond

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS