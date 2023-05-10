 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Damian Priest a Main-Event Star? Plus, Nick Bond on Dominik Mysterio’s Journey Past Nepotism.

The guys also discuss using blood in Brock Lesnar matches, Darby Allin’s plans to climb Mount Everest, and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE Backlash With Bad Bunny Getty Images


Which Bad Bunny song do you have on repeat? Ben, Khal, and Brian reveal theirs. Then they discuss the following headlines:

  • Damian Priest being seen as a main-eventer (4:23)
  • WWE allowing blood for Brock Lesnar matches (8:50)
  • Darby Allin planning to climb Mount Everest (14:42)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of listeners’ hot takes (18:50). Then, they are joined by Nick Bond, who discusses his latest Ringer dot com piece, “Who’s Your Daddy? Dominik Mysterio’s Journey Past the Nepo Baby Tag,” and the updated Ringer WWE Power Board rankings (29:55). The WWE crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (49:53) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (53:44).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202)-417-8160

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Nick Bond

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

The Big Three of NBA Broadcasting, Plus Other Playoff Observations

Mike Breen, Ian Eagle, and Kevin Harlan are at the top of their games in these playoffs. Plus, we need a name for when players get hit in their "midsections."

By Bryan Curtis

76ers and Nuggets Take the Lead, Plus a Wednesday Night Preview and Best Bets

The boys also wonder whether the Knicks have any life left in them

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Ranking the Breaking Points and Ethical Dilemmas of ‘Jury Duty’

The star of Freevee’s surprise hit—a juror who doesn’t know he’s part of a fake trial—may be the best human being on the planet, based on the chaos he endured with a shrug and a smile

By Jodi Walker

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Knicks-Heat

Can Jimmy Butler and the Heat close out the Knicks at the Garden? Here’s our best bet for Game 5. Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

All Square Between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League

Musa and Ryan chat about Real Madrid and Manchester City’s draw in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal and look ahead to the second leg in Manchester

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

The Time-Skipping March to Retribution in ‘Barry’

A surprising jump into the future might suggest that he managed to build a new life, but even after eight years, Barry remains irredeemable

By Miles Surrey