All Square Between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League

Musa and Ryan chat about Real Madrid and Manchester City’s draw in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal and look ahead to the second leg in Manchester

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about Real Madrid and Manchester City’s draw in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal (02:23). They talk about Manchester City’s early dominance, the incredible goals from Vinícius Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne, other notable performances and Pep Guardiola returning to a suit jacket on the touchline. Plus, they look ahead to the second leg in Manchester.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

