All Square Between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League



Musa and Ryan chat about Real Madrid and Manchester City’s draw in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal (02:23). They talk about Manchester City’s early dominance, the incredible goals from Vinícius Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne, other notable performances and Pep Guardiola returning to a suit jacket on the touchline. Plus, they look ahead to the second leg in Manchester.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS