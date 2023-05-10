 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

High on No. 1s With Charlie Roumeliotis and Vic Mensa

Jason draws comparisons between the current buzz around Connor Bedard and the feeling around Chicago when Derrick Rose was drafted by the Bulls

By Jason Goff
2022 NHL Draft Lottery Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images


Jason is joined by Charlie Roumeliotis from NBC Sports Chicago, and they begin their chat by sharing their excitement over the Blackhawks winning the first pick in the NHL draft lottery and breaking down the state of Chicago hockey. He’s then joined by Vic Mensa to discuss hip-hop, his Black Star Line music festival, and some of the new music coming out this summer (20:45). Finally, Jason draws comparisons between the current buzz around Connor Bedard and the feeling around Chicago when Derrick Rose was drafted by the Bulls (1:01:33).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Charlie Roumeliotis and Vic Mensa
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

