Sixers Win Game 5, Take 3-2 Series Lead Over Celtics

Chris and Raheem react to the win and preview Game 6

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
The Sixers did the improbable in Boston on Tuesday night, defeating the Celtics 115-103 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semis. Joel Embiid couldn’t be stopped, dropping 33 points and blocking four shots, including a big chasedown block on Jaylen Brown. The Sixers also got major contributions from Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, as well as Danuel House Jr. off the bench. Chris and Raheem discuss the huge win and what to look for in Game 6 in Philly on Thursday night.

