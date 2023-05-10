Sixers Win Game 5, Take 3-2 Series Lead Over Celtics



The Sixers did the improbable in Boston on Tuesday night, defeating the Celtics 115-103 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semis. Joel Embiid couldn’t be stopped, dropping 33 points and blocking four shots, including a big chasedown block on Jaylen Brown. The Sixers also got major contributions from Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, as well as Danuel House Jr. off the bench. Chris and Raheem discuss the huge win and what to look for in Game 6 in Philly on Thursday night.

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

