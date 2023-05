With one week left until the draft lottery, KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss which teams have the most and least to gain in the lotto before spinning the Tankathon wheel to have one last mock draft.

Nos. 1-5 (22:22)

Nos. 6-10 (35:47)

Nos. 11-14 (45:19)

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify