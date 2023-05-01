Instant Reactions From Emirates Stadium to Arsenal’s Champions League Defeat



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga from the Emirates Stadium! They were there to witness Arsenal’s defeat to Wolfsburg in extra time in the Champions League semifinal (01:04), and they break down the game, which saw Arsenal come close despite so many injuries. They also discuss some of the interludes from the game, the positive takeaways for Arsenal this season, and the crowd of 60,063 people, which is a record for a Women’s Champions League match in England (15:22).

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS