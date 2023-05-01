 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Instant Reactions From Emirates Stadium to Arsenal’s Champions League Defeat

Ian, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga break down the match against Wolfsburg

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga from the Emirates Stadium! They were there to witness Arsenal’s defeat to Wolfsburg in extra time in the Champions League semifinal (01:04), and they break down the game, which saw Arsenal come close despite so many injuries. They also discuss some of the interludes from the game, the positive takeaways for Arsenal this season, and the crowd of 60,063 people, which is a record for a Women’s Champions League match in England (15:22).

