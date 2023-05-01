 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Draft Night 1 Recap, Plus Trinity Fatu Debuts in Impact Wrestling

David and Kaz talk Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE’s 2014 SuperStars For Kids Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage


David and Kaz kick off the week by recapping the first night of the WWE draft, which includes the following:

  • Roman Reigns forcing the Usos to be drafted separate from the Bloodline (5:59)
  • Cody Rhodes being drafted first to Raw (10:40)
  • What Gunther’s year is looking like (16:54)
  • NXT call-ups (31:36)

They also discuss Trinity Fatu’s debut at Impact Wrestling (40:37), CM Punk backstage at another company he doesn’t work for (42:00), and more!

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

