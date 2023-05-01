WWE Draft Night 1 Recap, Plus Trinity Fatu Debuts in Impact Wrestling

David and Kaz kick off the week by recapping the first night of the WWE draft, which includes the following:
- Roman Reigns forcing the Usos to be drafted separate from the Bloodline (5:59)
- Cody Rhodes being drafted first to Raw (10:40)
- What Gunther’s year is looking like (16:54)
- NXT call-ups (31:36)
They also discuss Trinity Fatu’s debut at Impact Wrestling (40:37), CM Punk backstage at another company he doesn’t work for (42:00), and more!
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS