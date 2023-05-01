 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Howard Beck on How Much Longer the Warriors Can Keep Winning, LeBron James Vs. Stephen Curry, and the 76ers Without Joel Embiid

The guys also discuss Monday’s matchups between the 76ers and Celtics and the Suns and Nuggets

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by longtime NBA sportswriter Howard Beck to discuss Stephen Curry’s historic Game 7 performance and how long the Golden State Warriors can sustain their playoff run (1:26). Along the way, they talk about the upcoming Western Conference semifinals matchup between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers (14:55). Next, the guys preview Monday’s matchups between PHI-BOS and PHX-DEN (30:15).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

