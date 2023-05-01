The Real Winners of the Ballon d’Or, Past, Present, Future



James Allcott is joined by Nubaid Haroon, host of No Ratings Pod, to discuss the past, present, and future of the Ballon d’Or. Who are the runners and riders? What is the fallout from the Ronaldo vs. Messi era? Who are the victims of this? Could Mo Salah and Gareth Bale have won a Ballon d’Or if a couple of things had gone differently? And, of course, what does the future of the award hold for Haaland, Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham?

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Nubaid Haroon

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production Supervision: Jonathan Fisher

