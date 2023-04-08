 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bronny James’s Massive NIL Valuation, the Angel Reese–Caitlin Clark “Drama,” and Austin’s Thoughts on the New CBA

Austin and Pausha talk about Bronny James, both NCAA tournaments, and the evolution of the game

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
2023 McDonald’s All American Game Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back and drop their thoughts on Bronny James’s NIL valuation (5:23) and react to both NCAA tournaments and, more specifically, the media-driven “drama” surrounding Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark (13:44). Then, they discuss the evolution of the game, with thoughts on the changes coming to the new CBA (24:44). Later, they make the case for Joel Embiid as MVP (30:22), and then wrap things up with another round of Story Time and Austin Rivers’s Pet Peeves (37:50).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

Yes, Disney Is Still Making ‘Star Wars’ Movies (and a Lot of TV)

At Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm laid out the future of the franchise, from ‘Ahsoka’ to ‘The Acolyte’ to (finally!) three confirmed films

By Daniel Chin

Is All This Money Amazon Is Spending Worth It? Plus, ‘Perry Mason’ and Sonny Lee and Jake Schreier on ‘Beef’.

Chris is joined by ‘Beef’ creator Sonny Lee and director Jake Schreier to talk about the making of the show and working with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ Episode 6

Wes "Bergy" Bergmann joins to break down the strategies playing out in the house and all the other drama happening on ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

By Johnny Bananas

The Friday Something: Post-’Mania ‘SmackDown’ Anticipation, WWE and UFC Merger Talk, and an Ode to Hummus

Plus, Rosenberg and Natalie try to help producer Troy through his broken heart

By Peter Rosenberg

‘New Jersey’ Episode 9 and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 5

Rachel and Callie break down the Bravo news of the week and new installments from ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

By Callie Curry and Rachel Lindsay

Lakers Check-In and Women’s NCAA Tournament Championship Discussion With Sabreena Merchant

Wos and Sabrina also discuss the play-in tournament

By Wosny Lambre