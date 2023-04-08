Bronny James’s Massive NIL Valuation, the Angel Reese–Caitlin Clark “Drama,” and Austin’s Thoughts on the New CBA



Austin and Pausha are back and drop their thoughts on Bronny James’s NIL valuation (5:23) and react to both NCAA tournaments and, more specifically, the media-driven “drama” surrounding Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark (13:44). Then, they discuss the evolution of the game, with thoughts on the changes coming to the new CBA (24:44). Later, they make the case for Joel Embiid as MVP (30:22), and then wrap things up with another round of Story Time and Austin Rivers’s Pet Peeves (37:50).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

