The Friday Something: Post-’Mania ‘SmackDown’ Anticipation, WWE and UFC Merger Talk, and an Ode to Hummus

Plus, Rosenberg and Natalie try to help producer Troy through his broken heart

By Peter Rosenberg
With Evil Sam Roberts standing up the show again, Rosenberg flies solo. To pass the time, he takes a mailbag question about Edge (15:57), and then a listener asks Rosenberg to cut a promo about hummus (25:00). Plus, Rosenberg is excited for SmackDown tonight, and he also gives an update on a troubling situation involving a WWE promo (31:35).

But before all that, Rosenberg and Natalie try to help producer Troy through his broken heart. In the process, Rosenberg discovers he should probably ditch SGG and Dip so that he can spend future episodes digging into the psychology of his producer.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

