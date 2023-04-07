 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lakers Check-In and Women’s NCAA Tournament Championship Discussion With Sabreena Merchant

Wos and Sabrina also discuss the play-in tournament

By Wosny Lambre
Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


Wos returns this weekend with familiar guest and women’s basketball writer for The Athletic Sabreena Merchant to discuss her two favorite things: the Lakers and women’s basketball. The two mull over the Lakers as they head into the postseason, and potentially the play-in tournament. Later, the two discuss the big headlines over the women’s NCAA tournament championship game between LSU and Iowa, examining the basketball, race wars, and the internet eruption over this game.

Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Sabreena Merchant
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

