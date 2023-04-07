Lakers Check-In and Women’s NCAA Tournament Championship Discussion With Sabreena Merchant



Wos returns this weekend with familiar guest and women’s basketball writer for The Athletic Sabreena Merchant to discuss her two favorite things: the Lakers and women’s basketball. The two mull over the Lakers as they head into the postseason, and potentially the play-in tournament. Later, the two discuss the big headlines over the women’s NCAA tournament championship game between LSU and Iowa, examining the basketball, race wars, and the internet eruption over this game.

Host: Wosny Lambre

Guest: Sabreena Merchant

Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS