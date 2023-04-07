How the “Gerrard Slip” Stopped Man Utd and Saved Liverpool



James Allcott welcomes back Zac Djellab and Laurence McKenna to discuss the fierce history surrounding Chelsea and Liverpool. Where does the rivalry originate? Is this one of the fiercest rivalries in England? What parts do Rafa Benítez and José Mourinho play in the rivalry, and what did their war of words mean for both clubs? And of course, why Steven Gerrard is the personification of the rivalry and possibly the most important part of the whole story.

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Zac Djellab and Laurence McKenna

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

