How the “Gerrard Slip” Stopped Man Utd and Saved Liverpool

James, Zac Djellab, and Laurence McKenna also discuss the fierce history surrounding Chelsea and Liverpool and where the rivalry originated

By James Lawrence Allcott
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACE Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images


James Allcott welcomes back Zac Djellab and Laurence McKenna to discuss the fierce history surrounding Chelsea and Liverpool. Where does the rivalry originate? Is this one of the fiercest rivalries in England? What parts do Rafa Benítez and José Mourinho play in the rivalry, and what did their war of words mean for both clubs? And of course, why Steven Gerrard is the personification of the rivalry and possibly the most important part of the whole story.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Zac Djellab and Laurence McKenna
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

