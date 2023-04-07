 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mavs Mayhem, Standings Shuffle, Lottery Showdowns, and NBA Awards Race

KOC also talks about the debut of his new show on FanDuel TV, ‘Beyond the Arc’

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Verno and KOC go through the East and West standings and discuss the playoff matches that are set before debating whether the Suns with Kevin Durant are a team to be afraid of going into the postseason (02:08). They also debate what seeding the Warriors should be targeting (15:15). The Mavericks continue to show their dysfunction as an organization after Mark Cuban calls out Jalen Brunson’s father during an impromptu press conference (32:26). This offseason is pivotal for the Mavs as they try to rebuild the team into a championship contender around Luka Doncic. Next, KOC shares who he has listed in his awards ballot going into the final weekend of the regular season and talks about the debut of his new show on FanDuel TV, Beyond the Arc (54:24).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

