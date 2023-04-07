 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cole Leads Yankees to Another Series Win and Mets Look to Bounce Back at Citi Field

Plus, NY Post college sports reporter Zach Braziller joins to recap UConn’s title run and preview the Knicks-Cavs game

By John Jastremski
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(1:18) — KNICKS: The Knicks officially own the fifth spot and now have to prepare to face the Cavs for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
(5:00) — METS: The Mets got swept in Milwaukee and look to turn things around at their home opener.
(9:19) — YANKEES: The Yankees have another series win after defeating the Phillies 4-2 behind another stellar performance from Gerrit Cole.
(15:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, Mets, and Rangers.
(28:36) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller returns to recap UConn’s run to a national title and Julius Randle’s return and to preview the first-round game between the Knicks and Cavs.
(47:02) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson

