Cole Leads Yankees to Another Series Win and Mets Look to Bounce Back at Citi Field

(1:18) — KNICKS: The Knicks officially own the fifth spot and now have to prepare to face the Cavs for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
(5:00) — METS: The Mets got swept in Milwaukee and look to turn things around at their home opener.
(9:19) — YANKEES: The Yankees have another series win after defeating the Phillies 4-2 behind another stellar performance from Gerrit Cole.
(15:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, Mets, and Rangers.
(28:36) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller returns to recap UConn’s run to a national title and Julius Randle’s return and to preview the first-round game between the Knicks and Cavs.
(47:02) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Twitter.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify