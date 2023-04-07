Cole Leads Yankees to Another Series Win and Mets Look to Bounce Back at Citi Field



(1:18) — KNICKS: The Knicks officially own the fifth spot and now have to prepare to face the Cavs for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

(5:00) — METS: The Mets got swept in Milwaukee and look to turn things around at their home opener.

(9:19) — YANKEES: The Yankees have another series win after defeating the Phillies 4-2 behind another stellar performance from Gerrit Cole.

(15:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Yankees, Mets, and Rangers.

(28:36) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post Knicks and college reporter Zach Braziller returns to recap UConn’s run to a national title and Julius Randle’s return and to preview the first-round game between the Knicks and Cavs.

(47:02) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

