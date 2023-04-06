 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four Reasons the Celtics Can Win the Title With Tom Giles

Plus, recapping the first week of the Red Sox’s season with Steve Perrault

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Brian shares his four reasons that the Celtics can win the title with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles, and they also discuss the Patriots’ QB drama (0:30). Next, Brian chats with ITM’s Steve Perrault about Week 1 of the Red Sox’s season, Chris Sale’s up-and-down start against the Tigers, Raffy Devers’s and Adam Duvall’s hot starts, and more (38:30). Finally, Brian answers a couple mailbag questions (1:20:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Tom Giles and Steve Perrault
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

