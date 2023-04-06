Four Reasons the Celtics Can Win the Title With Tom Giles



Brian shares his four reasons that the Celtics can win the title with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles, and they also discuss the Patriots’ QB drama (0:30). Next, Brian chats with ITM’s Steve Perrault about Week 1 of the Red Sox’s season, Chris Sale’s up-and-down start against the Tigers, Raffy Devers’s and Adam Duvall’s hot starts, and more (38:30). Finally, Brian answers a couple mailbag questions (1:20:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Tom Giles and Steve Perrault

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

