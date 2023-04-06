How Trump’s Indictment Was Covered

Bryan and David discuss former president Donald Trump’s arrest and dive into how reporters are covering the indictment (3:13). Later, they weigh in on the conversation between Stephen A. Smith and Dan Le Batard on The Dan Le Batard Show where they discuss debate television and their parts within the sphere (22:50). Then, they address news that Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has been the first American arrested in Russia (43:05). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
