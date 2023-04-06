NBA Draft Guide Risers and Fallers



KOC and J. Kyle Mann go through the biggest risers and fallers in The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide! They begin by debating if UConn’s Donovan Clingan should take a chance and declare for this year’s draft or return to school and possibly become a top-10 pick (05:30). In looking at Arkansas’s Anthony Black, the guys are in agreement that he’ll thrive in the NBA, and they discuss which teams would be the best fit for his skill set (21:06). Also, which prospect who fell in the rankings stood out most: Iowa’s Kris Murray, Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis, Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino, or Duke’s Dariq Whitehead (25:51)? After the guys discuss Victor Wembanyama’s amazing putback dunk, KOC explains how Wemby’s latest loss exploited his biggest weakness (34:54). Lastly, the guys take a look at the current lotto standings and discuss the major implications of tonight’s Jazz-Thunder and Spurs-Blazers games (45:46).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

