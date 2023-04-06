 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Draft Guide Risers and Fallers

KOC and J. Kyle Mann talk Wemby’s biggest weakness and break down the draft lottery standings

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann go through the biggest risers and fallers in The Ringer’s NBA Draft Guide! They begin by debating if UConn’s Donovan Clingan should take a chance and declare for this year’s draft or return to school and possibly become a top-10 pick (05:30). In looking at Arkansas’s Anthony Black, the guys are in agreement that he’ll thrive in the NBA, and they discuss which teams would be the best fit for his skill set (21:06). Also, which prospect who fell in the rankings stood out most: Iowa’s Kris Murray, Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis, Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino, or Duke’s Dariq Whitehead (25:51)? After the guys discuss Victor Wembanyama’s amazing putback dunk, KOC explains how Wemby’s latest loss exploited his biggest weakness (34:54). Lastly, the guys take a look at the current lotto standings and discuss the major implications of tonight’s Jazz-Thunder and Spurs-Blazers games (45:46).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the latest prospect rankings, mock drafts, and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA Draft

The Latest

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss their visit to the Mushroom Kingdom

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more
Play

‘Thru The Ringer’ Premiere With Tate Frazier, Wosny Lambre, Kevin O’Connor, and Nora Princiotti!

In the first episode of ‘Thru The Ringer,’ host Tate Frazier is joined by a number of Ringer guests to talk the NBA MVP, the NBA playoffs, NFL free agency, and more

By Tate Frazier, Wosny Lambre, and 2 more

Nikki Fried on Florida Politics and Rebuilding the Democratic Brand

Bakari Sellers is joined by chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, to discuss running for governor in the 2022 election

By Bakari Sellers

Vince Back in Charge, Jay White Is All Elite, and Tony Khan’s Wallet

David and Kaz are joined by Ringer wrestling writer Phil Schneider to cover all things in this post-WrestleMania week

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Mark Cuban’s Comments on Jalen Brunson’s Departure and Late-Season Scheduling Woes

The guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Paolo Banchero on His Rookie Season and His Path to Being the No. 1 Pick, Bobby Marks on the New NBA CBA, Plus We Like the In-Season Tournament!

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo