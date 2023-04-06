 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mark Cuban’s Comments on Jalen Brunson’s Departure and Late-Season Scheduling Woes

The guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s recent comments on losing Jalen Brunson in free agency to the New York Knicks (1:00). Next, they talk about last night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers and the role scheduling plays in late-season matchups (26:58). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (50:10).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

