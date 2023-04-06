Real Madrid Hit Four at Camp Nou, Freiburg End Bayern’s Treble Hopes, Premier League and More

It’s been a busy week of league and cup matches around Europe, so Musa and Ryan begin at Camp Nou, where Real Madrid put four past Barcelona to progress to the Copa del Rey final to face Osasuna, who are there for only the second time in their history (03:32). Next it’s off to Germany, where Freiburg recorded a historic win at Bayern to end Thomas Tuchel’s side’s hopes of a treble (12:05), Leipzig made a tough week tougher for Dortmund and there were more goals from Randal Kolo Muani. In Italy, there were grim scenes as Romelu Lukaku received more racist abuse at Juventus, then received a second yellow for his response to the crowd after scoring Inter’s equalising penalty (19:15). Finally, there’s also some chat about this week’s round of Premier League fixtures, including a great night for Newcastle and yet another win for Aston Villa (24:35), plus a bit on Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea, recorded before the news was confirmed.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
