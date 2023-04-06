 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid Hit Four at Camp Nou, Freiburg End Bayern’s Treble Hopes, Premier League and More

Musa and Ryan also discuss Leipzig making a tough week tougher for Dortmund and Romelu Lukaku receiving more racist abuse at Juventus

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


It’s been a busy week of league and cup matches around Europe, so Musa and Ryan begin at Camp Nou, where Real Madrid put four past Barcelona to progress to the Copa del Rey final to face Osasuna, who are there for only the second time in their history (03:32). Next it’s off to Germany, where Freiburg recorded a historic win at Bayern to end Thomas Tuchel’s side’s hopes of a treble (12:05), Leipzig made a tough week tougher for Dortmund and there were more goals from Randal Kolo Muani. In Italy, there were grim scenes as Romelu Lukaku received more racist abuse at Juventus, then received a second yellow for his response to the crowd after scoring Inter’s equalising penalty (19:15). Finally, there’s also some chat about this week’s round of Premier League fixtures, including a great night for Newcastle and yet another win for Aston Villa (24:35), plus a bit on Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea, recorded before the news was confirmed.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

The ‘Counter Pressed’ England XI

The gang put together their dream England XI, but each starting lineup has to be built on a specific theme

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

‘Beef’ Makes Rage Relatable

The new Netflix series’ strong writing and performances elicit empathy for its feuding leading duo, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

By Daniel Chin

Depeche Mode: Part 2 With Patrik Sandberg

Yasi and Patrik return to hack their way through the second half of Depeche Mode’s monster career

By Yasi Salek

Buying and Selling Current Food Trends With Noelle Cornelio and Euno Leed

The group takes turns buying or selling current trends in the food world, including Instacart, boneless wings, buffets, and butter flights

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Disney vs. DeSantis: Who Will Win

Matt is joined by Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri to discuss the ongoing battle between Disney and Florida governor Ron DeSantis

By Matthew Belloni

2023 NFL Draft: Team Needs and Predictions

The guys debate what teams should do with their respective first-round picks

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more