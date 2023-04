That’s right, listeners, you’re back taking a ride with your best friend. Our heroes Yasi and Patrik return to hack their way through the second half of Depeche Mode’s monster career, in which they navigate fame, fortune, and the ’90s, as well as the specter of Dave Gahan’s goatee. How did they survive it all? Listen to the opposite of silence to find out.

