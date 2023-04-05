 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WTF Are Chelsea Doing? Plus, the Best Club Jobs Available and Messi’s Next Team.

Steve and Paul discuss Frank Lampard’s new position at Chelsea

By Steve Ceruti
West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin with the news that Frank Lampard is taking over as Chelsea’s caretaker manager, then discuss Graham Potter’s next job and whether Jesse Marsch would be a good fit at Leicester (2:15). They rank the best potential summer job openings between Chelsea, Spurs, Real Madrid, and PSG (14:57). Can Brighton finish top four (23:46)? Plus, they debate where Messi should play next season (31:16) before finishing with their best bets (41:20).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

