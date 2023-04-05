WrestleMania Hangover Edition: Cody Rhodes a Bigger Star After the Loss? Plus, David Shoemaker on WWE’s Future With Vince Back in Charge.



The Wednesday Worldwide crew are back after an action-packed WrestleMania week. Ben, Khal, and Brian H. kick off the show by recapping the entire week, including WaleMania, the Ringer Wrestling meet-and-greet, and more (1:34). Then they break down a few midweek headlines, including:

Paul Heyman saying Cody Rhodes is a bigger star after his loss to Roman Reigns (10:19)

Jay White to WWE rumors dying down (18:03)

Charlotte Flair taking time off WWE with no return timetable (26:29)

Then, on They Said What, they react to Bayley’s comments on The Masked Man Show about needing to prove herself in light of the recent rumors surrounding the Role Model (33:48). Afterward, they welcome David Shoemaker on to discuss fallout from the Raw after WrestleMania, the Ringer Wrestling’s coverage of WrestleMania, and the future of WWE with Vince McMahon apparently back at the helm (45:48). They close the show by talking about Bron Breakker attacking Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams at the end of NXT (107:25) and previewing tonight’s AEW Dynamite (1:12:27).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: David Shoemaker

Producers: Brian H. Waters

