 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joel Embiid Drops 52 Points in Victory Over Celtics

Chris and Raheem break down the Sixers’ season and discuss which players could see more action in the playoffs

By Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Joel Embiid continued his quest for the NBA MVP on Tuesday with a 52-point performance against the Celtics, but did the victory raise some concerns for the team heading into the playoffs? Chris and Raheem address some of the highs and lows for the Sixers as the season comes to a close. Can they rely on James Harden to perform and be healthy in the playoffs? Which bench and role players could we see getting more minutes in the playoff rotation?

Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

The ‘Mandalorian’ Chapter 22 Recap: “Guns for Hire” Takes a Wrong Turn

The sixth installment of Season 3 is a distractingly guest-star-studded affair that brings us closer to a resolution but does so in an anticlimactic and confusing fashion

By Ben Lindbergh

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Lakers-Clippers

The Lakers are surging. The Clippers are rested. Who has the edge in tonight’s showdown in Los Angeles?

By Raheem Palmer

‘Air’ Knows Exactly What It Is

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s story of Nike’s paradigm-shifting deal with Michael Jordan is both a great time at the theater and an odd valorization of an already all-powerful brand

By Adam Nayman

3PAC’s UFC 287 Preview: Israel Adesanya Seeks Revenge vs. Alex Pereira. And Is This Jorge Masvidal’s Last Stand?

Just days before Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with nemesis Alex Pereira in Miami at UFC 287, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy are here to break down yet another massive UFC pay-per-view card

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘Evil Dead’ at 10: A Bloody Brilliant Horror Remake

Horror remakes are notoriously difficult to get right, but the 2013 update on Sam Raimi’s classic sets the bar for other franchises to follow

By Miles Surrey

Revisiting ‘Perfect Blue’

Justin and Micah return to discuss their thoughts on ’Perfect Blue’ and look back at the film

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters