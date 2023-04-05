Joel Embiid Drops 52 Points in Victory Over Celtics



Joel Embiid continued his quest for the NBA MVP on Tuesday with a 52-point performance against the Celtics, but did the victory raise some concerns for the team heading into the playoffs? Chris and Raheem address some of the highs and lows for the Sixers as the season comes to a close. Can they rely on James Harden to perform and be healthy in the playoffs? Which bench and role players could we see getting more minutes in the playoff rotation?

Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan

Producer: Cliff Augustin

