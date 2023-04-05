‘NYNY’ Turns 2! Mets Struggle in Milwaukee, and Yankees Bats Slow Down.



MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the national championship and UConn’s run over the last 25 years.

(0:00) — YANKEES: After the home run on Monday, the Yankees’ bats go silent as they lose to the Phillies 4-1.

(0:00) — METS: The Mets drop two straight and struggle to find offense during the slump.(0:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Jets.

(0:00) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pittsburgh MBB associate head coach Tim O’Toole returns to discuss UConn’s run, Dan Hurley, and Pitt’s run this season.

(0:00) — PAUL ROSENBERG: Friend of the show Paul Rosenberg joins to recap the JJ bachelor party, handicap the Masters, and talk Mets and Rangers.

