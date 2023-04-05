 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘NYNY’ Turns 2! Mets Struggle in Milwaukee, and Yankees Bats Slow Down.

Plus, Pittsburgh associate head coach Tim O’Toole talks UConn and the state of college basketball

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the national championship and UConn’s run over the last 25 years.

(0:00) — YANKEES: After the home run on Monday, the Yankees’ bats go silent as they lose to the Phillies 4-1.
(0:00) — METS: The Mets drop two straight and struggle to find offense during the slump.(0:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Jets.
(0:00) — TIM O’TOOLE: Pittsburgh MBB associate head coach Tim O’Toole returns to discuss UConn’s run, Dan Hurley, and Pitt’s run this season.
(0:00) — PAUL ROSENBERG: Friend of the show Paul Rosenberg joins to recap the JJ bachelor party, handicap the Masters, and talk Mets and Rangers.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Tim O’Toole and Paul Rosenberg
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

The Best Non-WrestleMania Matches From WrestleMania 39 Weekend

Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston’s blood feud reaches a new level, 2 Cold Scorpio tests Bryan Keith’s mettle, and Vikingo continues to shine

By Phil Schneider

The Origins of ‘Air’ With the Man Who Signed MJ: Sonny Vaccaro

Jason also breaks down the latest Bulls loss and what the team’s recent slide means heading into the offseason

By Jason Goff

Nine Questions Ahead of the 2023 Masters

Can Scottie Scheffler earn his second consecutive green jacket? Who has the most at stake of the three front-runners? And which LIV players could make the most noise? That and more in our Masters preview.

By Elizabeth Nelson, Matt Dollinger, and 1 more

How Caroline Polachek Turned Desire Into an Album of the Year Front-Runner

Catching up with the indie-pop star about her acclaimed new album ahead of her upcoming tour

By Julianna Ress

Wednesday’s Teenage Dirtbag Hymnals

The Asheville, North Carolina, band has become one of the breakout indie bands of the young decade by sifting through the dirt and embracing its own version of a southern thing. Now it’s signed to Dead Oceans and back with an excellent new LP, ‘Rat Saw God.’

By Ian Cohen

Are the Pats Shopping Mac?

Plus, the Celtics look comfortable against the Sixers, and Andrew Raycroft talks the Bruins’ historic season

By Brian Barrett