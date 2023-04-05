The Origins of ‘Air’ With the Man Who Signed MJ: Sonny Vaccaro

The Full Go is back as Jason reacts to the Bulls’ horrible loss against the Atlanta Hawks—a match in which the Bulls were not in the game at all. Jason wonders why this late in the season the Bulls still can’t consistently play hard from night to night. Despite the ugliness of the Bulls’ loss, the podcast’s main event today features the sports marketing giant responsible for the Michael Jordan marketing machine: Sonny Vaccaro. He joins the show to discuss the movie Air and the story of how he and Nike signed Michael Jordan.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Sonny Vaccaro
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, Tony Gill
