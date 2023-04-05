 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Origins of ‘Air’ With the Man Who Signed MJ: Sonny Vaccaro

Jason also breaks down the latest Bulls loss and what the team’s recent slide means heading into the offseason

By Jason Goff
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


The Full Go is back as Jason reacts to the Bulls’ horrible loss against the Atlanta Hawks—a match in which the Bulls were not in the game at all. Jason wonders why this late in the season the Bulls still can’t consistently play hard from night to night. Despite the ugliness of the Bulls’ loss, the podcast’s main event today features the sports marketing giant responsible for the Michael Jordan marketing machine: Sonny Vaccaro. He joins the show to discuss the movie Air and the story of how he and Nike signed Michael Jordan.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Sonny Vaccaro
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Nine Questions Ahead of the 2023 Masters

Can Scottie Scheffler earn his second consecutive green jacket? Who has the most at stake of the three front-runners? And which LIV players could make the most noise? That and more in our Masters preview.

By Elizabeth Nelson, Matt Dollinger, and 1 more

How Caroline Polachek Turned Desire Into an Album of the Year Front-Runner

Catching up with the indie-pop star about her acclaimed new album ahead of her upcoming tour

By Julianna Ress

Wednesday’s Teenage Dirtbag Hymnals

The Asheville, North Carolina, band has become one of the breakout indie bands of the young decade by sifting through the dirt and embracing its own version of a southern thing. Now it’s signed to Dead Oceans and back with an excellent new LP, ‘Rat Saw God.’

By Ian Cohen

Are the Pats Shopping Mac?

Plus, the Celtics look comfortable against the Sixers, and Andrew Raycroft talks the Bruins’ historic season

By Brian Barrett

Masters Story Lines and Fun Food Arguments With Dave Chang, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard. Plus, Jason Isbell’s First BS Interview!

Bill Simmons talks with Dave Chang, Joe House, and Nathan Hubbard about their return to Augusta National Golf Course. Later, Jason Isbell stops by to discuss the new HBO Music Box doc about him!

By Bill Simmons, Dave Chang, and 2 more

Which MVP Candidate Is Depended on the Most by Their Team?

Kyle and Seerat dive into the individual stats for each candidate and make their picks for the award

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi