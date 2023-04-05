 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When Your Craft and Friendships Intertwine

Jeff and Eric Rosenthal of ItsTheReal join the pod to have a candid conversation about the intersection of friendship and work

By Erika Ramirez
Genius X Spotify Launch Party Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage


Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello explore the intricacies and delicate situations that arise when your friendships are intertwined with your craft or work. Then Erika is joined by Jeff and Eric Rosenthal of ItsTheReal to get real about how their work has affected their friendships, how they think about friendship, and how they maintain friendships through intense creative projects.

If you have your own thoughts or stories about work intertwining with your friendships, send us a message at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guests: Jeff and Eric Rosenthal
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

