The Difficulty of Modern Management, Manchester United’s Form, Everton vs. Spurs, and Looking Ahead to Arsenal’s Trip to Anfield

After the firings of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers, Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to discuss the difficulties of modern management, especially in the Premier League (03:43), before they take a look at Manchester United’s form since the Carabao Cup final win (16:26). They chat about Everton’s draw with Spurs, which saw two red cards (28:46), before wrapping up by looking ahead to Arsenal’s trip to Anfield this weekend to face Liverpool (38:00).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
