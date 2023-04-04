 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Difficulty of Modern Management, Manchester United’s Form, Everton vs. Spurs, and Looking Ahead to Arsenal’s Trip to Anfield

After the firings of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers, Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to discuss the difficulties of modern management, especially in the Premier League

By Ian Wright
Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images


After the firings of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers, Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn to discuss the difficulties of modern management, especially in the Premier League (03:43), before they take a look at Manchester United’s form since the Carabao Cup final win (16:26). They chat about Everton’s draw with Spurs, which saw two red cards (28:46), before wrapping up by looking ahead to Arsenal’s trip to Anfield this weekend to face Liverpool (38:00).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

This Could Be the Start of Something Special in Oklahoma City

The Thunder might be the NBA’s most interesting play-in team, but they aren’t sweating this year’s race. Per usual, they’re focused on the bigger picture: becoming the NBA’s most interesting team of the future.

By Seerat Sohi

Potter and Rodgers Sacked. Could Klopp Be Next?

James Allcott is joined by Zac Djellab and Laurence McKenna to unravel the chaos of Chelsea following the sacking of Graham Potter

By James Lawrence Allcott

The Double Standard and Felicia Enuha on Corporate Life

Van and Rachel react to the outrage toward LSU’s Angel Reese compared to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark following the women’s NCAA national championship game

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

NBA Playoff Seed Straddling, Wemby’s Viral Moment, and Discussing the New CBA

Verno and KOC also debate which first-round series would be the most entertaining

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Ben Youngs Jumps In for Jim, Bristol Bears’ Semi Radradra, and Champions Cup Wrap

Ben Youngs and Semi Radradra join the pod to talk about their rugby journeys

By The Rugby Pod

Myth-Busting Wellness Hacks: Cold Plunges, Coffee, Alcohol, and Fitness Trackers

Brad Stulberg and Steve Magness join to talk the science behind the hype-filled world of biomarkers, biohacks, and fitness

By Derek Thompson