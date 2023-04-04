 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Playoff Seed Straddling, Wemby’s Viral Moment, and Discussing the New CBA

Verno and KOC also debate which first-round series would be the most entertaining

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


Entering the final week of the season, Verno and KOC go through the possible playoff scenarios and debate which first-round series would be the most entertaining (01:36). While discussing the teams jockeying for playoff seeding, KOC tries to convince Verno about a different incentive for the top seeds in each conference (12:27). Next, the guys completely gush over the latest Victor Wembanyama viral highlight of his putback dunk off his own missed step-back shot from the 3-point line (34:37). Also, they dive into the new CBA that was completed just before the deadline (45:13).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

