NBA Playoff Seed Straddling, Wemby’s Viral Moment, and Discussing the New CBA

Entering the final week of the season, Verno and KOC go through the possible playoff scenarios and debate which first-round series would be the most entertaining (01:36). While discussing the teams jockeying for playoff seeding, KOC tries to convince Verno about a different incentive for the top seeds in each conference (12:27). Next, the guys completely gush over the latest Victor Wembanyama viral highlight of his putback dunk off his own missed step-back shot from the 3-point line (34:37). Also, they dive into the new CBA that was completed just before the deadline (45:13).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
