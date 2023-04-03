 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Masters Preview With Justin Ray

Joe, Nathan, and Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray talk favorite under-the-radar plays, breakthrough players, picks to win, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
The Masters - Preview Day 1 Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images


House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to discuss the main story lines and key trends heading into Augusta this year. They talk about what to expect from Jordan Spieth and Tiger, the potential impact the weather will have, and the LIV participants (07:55). After, they give their favorite under-the-radar plays, breakthrough players, and picks to win (50:45).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Justin Ray
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Danny Corrales and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

