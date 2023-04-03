2023 Masters Preview With Justin Ray



House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to discuss the main story lines and key trends heading into Augusta this year. They talk about what to expect from Jordan Spieth and Tiger, the potential impact the weather will have, and the LIV participants (07:55). After, they give their favorite under-the-radar plays, breakthrough players, and picks to win (50:45).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Justin Ray

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Support: Danny Corrales and Tucker Tashjian

